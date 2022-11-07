A brother's promise bringing much needed light to those living with Down syndrome

ARIZONA — “We’re gonna canvass the neighborhood, we’re gonna knock on some doors, and spread the word,” said Luke Johnson on our first stop inside a Gilbert Neighborhood Thursday.

With enthusiasm and determination, Luke is on a heartfelt mission to fulfill a promise to his brother David.

“I promised him like ten years ago that I would make David a star,” said Luke standing next to his brother as they explained their story to a neighbor.

“My name is Luke Johnson and I love someone with Down syndrome and I’m making this video for him,” said Luke in a video posted to his gofundme page.

Back in September, Luke launched the ultimate passion project with that video. He's hoping to raise money to finance a feature film about finding love and the unbreakable bond of family, starring his brother David who was born with Down syndrome.

“David’s experience or people with Down syndrome, it’s not one experience, it’s so unique and so special to each individual and that’s what we’re trying to show with this movie,” said Luke.

The Valley brothers grew up making funny videos together for the internet. Luke would eventually go on to become a TV and film producer. With one dream fulfilled, his focus now shifts to his promise.

“You know representation has come a long way in film and television, but it hasn’t gone far enough,” said Luke.

The movie will take the two on a cross-country journey. Luke’s character is healing from addiction while helping David’s character track down a long-lost love he’d met on vacation.

“He makes everyone laugh everywhere we go, he makes everyone smile everywhere we go,” said Luke.

In true guerilla marketing fashion, they’re spreading the word about the project to anyone who will listen. Posting on social media, going on TV and even knocking on doors. Dreaming big together, the only way they know how.

“I’ve known since he was a small boy that, oh sorry since he was a big strong muscle man, I’ve known his whole life that I had to share him with the world,” said Luke.