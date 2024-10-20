WATCH: Small business talk from Emhoff, Cuban for Harris/Walz campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff and former ‘Shark’ Mark Cuban are in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon speaking to entrepreneurs on behalf of the Harris/Walz campaign.

WATCH IT HERE

Gov. Walz is also in Michigan Sunday, attending a church in Saginaw before heading to Massachusetts.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Grand Rapids Friday ahead of a stop in Detroit on the start of early in-person voting in the city.

RELATED: Every county matters…

Former President Trump was in Michigan on Friday, hosting a round-table discussion in Aurburn Hills before a rally in Detroit.

WHY WEST MICHIGAN? Our place in politics ahead of Harris, Trump visits

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube