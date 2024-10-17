'Every county ... matters': Michigan could see record election turnout

(WXMI) — In just under three weeks, the state of Michigan could see another record turnout to the polls.

Seventy percent of the voting population cast their ballots in 2020 — and we could see even more this time.

State leaders have suggested we could see hundreds of thousands more votes — because of enthusiasm across all levels.

"We're seeing that in campaign offices all across the state of Michigan,” says Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. In August, he told us they think as many as 300,000 more people will vote in the election simply because Kamala Harris got into the race.

But there's also a general eagerness among new voters taking advantage of the multiple ways to cast their vote.

“People coming and wanting to volunteer, and more voters registering at a higher rate, especially more young voters taking advantage of our pre-registration that the voters of Michigan pushed the Legislature to sign into law," adds Gilchrist.

In Michigan, every vote will matter even if you're surrounded by red or blue.

"Every county in the state of Michigan matters from that perspective," says Ottawa County Clerk Justin Robuck. His office has had about 5,000 additional voters registered since the beginning of the year.

"I do think that they are energized to participate in this process, and will likely see, you know, a very strong, very high turnout," says Roebuck.

According to the most recent data from the Secretary of State, there are more than 8.4 million registered voters in Michigan.

Kent County has the fourth-most registered voters and is one of two counties flipped by Democrats from 2016 to 2020.

But precincts everywhere will still be under the microscope.

"Every county in a swing state feels the pressure, essentially, or urgency, the scrutiny of making sure that we get this process right, that we have our ducks in a row, that we know what we're doing and that we're prepared," says Roebuck. "People are energized to participate in this process."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube