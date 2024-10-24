Upton, Trott to call on Republicans to back Harris

In a press conference later Thursday morning, Fred Upton intends to officially endorse Kamala Harris for President, encouraging other Republicans to follow suit.

The conference with Upton and former Congressman and co-chair of Michigan Republicans for Harris-Walz, Dave Trott will happen at 9 a.m. and is intended to "warn of the threat of a second Trump term".

It comes just after Trump was reported as saying "I need the kind of generals that Hitler had.” and just one day after another Republican crossed party lines to endorse a Democrat this election.

