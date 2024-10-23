Elissa Slotkin gains endorsement from Republican Liz Cheney

DETROIT — Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin's bid for U.S. Senate is getting a boost from a woman she once sat across the aisle from in Washington D.C.

Liz Cheney endorsed Slotkin in the race for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat, the campaign announced Wednesday.

Cheney, the former Chair of the House Republican Conference, became a strong opponent of former President Donald Trump during her final years in office.

"The stakes in this election are unlike anything we've ever faced before, but the future of our democracy is on the line, and this is not about policy differences,” said Cheney. “It’s about doing what’s right for our country. That’s why I am supporting Elissa Slotkin in her campaign for United States Senate in Michigan. I know that she is someone who is laser-focused on doing the right thing for the people she represents, and will put service to our country over service to herself every time.”

Slotkin, a Democrat, is facing Republican Mike Rogers for one of Michigan's U.S. Senate seats. Current Senator Debbie Stabenow is retiring from her seat at the end of the year.

