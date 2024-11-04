Trump campaign to end election bid in Grand Rapids for the third time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump will hold his *final campaign event here at Van Andel Arena late Monday night

Leading up to Election Day the Trump-Vance Campaign has been focusing on Michigan voters— with Trump visiting our state a total of 17 times.

Four of those Trump visits have been in West Michigan.

Since being named to the ticket, Republican Vice-Presidential Candidate JD Vance has visited the state a total of 11 times, including his visit on Friday.

This is the third time Trump has wrapped his campaign in West Michigan; hosting a 2016 event at Devos Place, followed by a rally at the Gerald R Ford International Airport in 2020.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop at Michigan State University Sunday and is wrapping up her campaign tonight in Pennsylvania tonight.

Doors open for today’s event at Van Andel at 6:30 p.m.— the rally is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are available - but you have to register online ahead of time.

