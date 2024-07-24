Watch Now
Third Ward candidate forum held in Grand Rapids

Leaders in Grand Rapids want you to know who you’re casting your ballot for in the August primary.
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jul 23, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders in Grand Rapids want you to know who you’re casting your ballot for in the August primary.

It’s why candidates running for mayor and city commissioner gathered Tuesday night to hold a candidate forum.

The event was held by the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP and the Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association.

Candidates discussed affordable housing, safe neighborhoods and environmental justice as well as the city’s strong economy.

"It's important for people to pay attention. Because, as I always say, all politics are local,” says Greater Grand Rapids NAACP President Cle Jackson. “So we really need to focus on the local elections, and the state elections. So that's why it's important to have this conversation."

Organizers say Tuesday’s forum is the first of many between now and November.

