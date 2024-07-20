Democrats decry Trump-Vance ticket ahead of Grand Rapids rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of former President Donald Trump and JD Vance’s first rally together in Grand Rapids, Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow had strong words for the Republican presidential ticket alongside Biden-Harris communications director Michael Tyler.

In a zoom call with FOX 17 and other media outlets, Stabenow spoke on Project 2025, saying Trump supports the agenda that would hurt Michigan workers, raise costs for working families and dismantle unions in the state as well as threaten reproductive rights for Michiganders.

Senator Stabenow pointed to JD Vance’s voting history where she says he apposed a women’s freedom to make their own decision on birth control and families' freedom to choose IVF.

“They want to install an anti abortion government task force and track pregnant women and their doctors,” Senator Stabebow said.

“Project 20205 is Donald Trump and JD Vance’s agenda.”

Biden- Harris communications director Michael Tyler also pointed to the project's push to raise taxes on the middle class through tariffs while also increasing drug prices by repealing Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

Today's campaign rally is the Former president Trump's first alongside his Vice President nominee JD Vance and his first since the assassination attempt on his life last week.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Saturday with the rally expected to start at 5 p.m.