Rep. Slotkin campaigns in Grand Rapids with former Rep. Liz Cheney

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With eight days to go until the book closes on the 2024 campaigns, candidates hope to shore up those last remaining undecided or independent voters.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who just secured an endorsement from longtime Republican and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), talked to supporters Monday night in Grand Rapids.

Slotkin has pointed to districts that she won in 2022 that Trump won in his last run for president in 2020. It's those same voters she hopes to win over and hopes Cheney's endorsement can secure.

Cheney previously endorsed Slotkin during her run for Congress in 2022. She has stayed in the headlines as a former Republican, endorsing a growing list of Democrats up and down the ticket.

We asked if this endorsement carries the same weight as it did in 2022.

"People are looking for a light through the tunnel, how to get back to the positive and the normal world that we're used to in politics, where you can have Democrats and Republicans debating issues but it's not nasty and vitriolic," she responded. "So I was proud to have her endorsement in 2022, I'm proud to have it now, and I'll scream it from the rafters."

Slotkin shared the stage with Cheney, hoping to secure former Republicans or voters who question the current state of the GOP.

Slotkin told the crowd, "I wouldn't be here without that really independent group of Michigan voters that we all know exists."

She hopes to win more voters over by focusing on decency, bipartisanship and what she calls protecting the Constitution. Slotkin knows, however, those messages don't resonate with everyone.

"Democracy is not number one," she shared of her conversations with voters. "Sometimes it's not number two, three or four."

She says voters tell her their number one concern is the economy.

We asked her, having served in Congress for two years, what would be different this time around other than switching from the House to Senate.

She says her record speaks for itself.

"If you look at my bills, my amendments, the things that I choose to work on, the topics that I choose to engage in, it's because I'm a Democrat who represents a Republican-leaning district, and I'm proud of that," she explained. "So all I can tell you is that I'm an independently minded person. I think that's a good thing and hope to bring that to the Senate."

She's also bringing the support of Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Trump. She has also endorsed Vice President Harris for president.

"You have the opportunity here in Michigan that not everybody around the country does, to elect somebody who has proven herself to be a really good and honorable public servant," Cheney added. "It's really important that we elect people like Elissa, who aren't just out there throwing partisan elbows and making critiques and attacks against opponents but who's working hard to do the right thing and, frankly, bringing people together from all sides of the political spectrum."

