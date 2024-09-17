Watch Now
Rep. Fitzgerald condemns political violence after 2nd assassination attempt on Trump

In this image taken from police body camera video and released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
(WXMI) — FOX 17 spoke with state Rep. John Fitzgerald about the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

“There is no place in our country for political violence, and we have now seen two instances of that in as many months,” says Fitzgerald. “Now we are also seeing a rise in other firearms violence throughout the country, and in no way should either mass shootings at schools in public places, assassination attempts or violence against our political leaders be a fact of life or commonplace in our country, and it must be turned down.”

Fitzgerald added JD Vance’s visit to Sparta Tuesday highlights Michigan’s significance in the 2024 election cycle, further exemplified by recent visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

FOX 17 News

