PROJECTED ELECTION RESULT: David LaGrand and Senita Lenear advance to November in race for Grand Rapids Mayor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are a step closer to finding out who will be the next Mayor of Grand Rapids.

With 74/74 precincts reporting on Access Kent, it is likely the race for mayor will be between these two candidates: David LaGrand and Senita Lenear.

LaGrand is a former city commissioner and state lawmaker. He is the founder of Wealthy Street Bakery and Long Road Distillers. He secured roughly 57% of the vote.

Lenear is a former Third Ward Commissioner in Grand Rapids who previously worked in corporate leadership in the health insurance industry. She secured around 20% of the vote.

The winners move on to a head-to-head race in the November general election.

FOX 17 partners with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information on the outcomes of election races.

Click here to see more election results

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube