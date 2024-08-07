Watch Now
PROJECTED ELECTION RESULT: David LaGrand and Senita Lenear advance to November in race for Grand Rapids Mayor

WXMI
Senita Lenear and David LaGrand, two candidates for Grand Rapids Mayor.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are a step closer to finding out who will be the next Mayor of Grand Rapids.

With 74/74 precincts reporting on Access Kent, it is likely the race for mayor will be between these two candidates: David LaGrand and Senita Lenear.

LaGrand is a former city commissioner and state lawmaker. He is the founder of Wealthy Street Bakery and Long Road Distillers. He secured roughly 57% of the vote.

Lenear is a former Third Ward Commissioner in Grand Rapids who previously worked in corporate leadership in the health insurance industry. She secured around 20% of the vote.

The winners move on to a head-to-head race in the November general election.

