Pro-Palestine rally to happen during of Harris campaign stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Protest is scheduled for Friday morning at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids ahead of Vice President, Kamala Harris's presidential campaign visit to the area.

According to social media, Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids is hosting what they call an emergency rally to demand an arms embargo and for the U.S. to cease financial aid sent to Israel.

Protesters are encouraged to arrive early and find residential parking nearby, the post advising 'be prepared to walk some distance.

The protest is purported to coincide with the Harris campaign stop, however, a time and location for that event has not been confirmed.

CAMPAIGN STOPS IN MICHIGAN:Harris will be in Grand Rapids today, followed by a trip to Oakland County and then Detroit. Meanwhile, Trump will be in Detroit today.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube