‘Polls will open tomorrow’: Complaint accuses MI Republican lawmaker of sending misleading campaign text

LANSING, Mich. — A complaint filed with the Michigan Secretary of State's Office accuses State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz and her campaign of violating Michigan law by distributing misinformation about when to vote. The campaign allegedly sent a text advertisement on Election Day, stating that polls would open on Nov. 6, the day after polls close.

Representative Schmaltz’s campaign is accused of sending a text message on Tuesday afternoon saying, “Polls will open tomorrow at 7:00am.”

Sen. Erika Geiss, chairperson of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC), said in a statement late Tuesday, “This text from an incumbent candidate issuing the wrong election day is an unconscionable and blatant attempt at disinformation and voter suppression.”

“We understand that the Secretary of State has been made aware of the complaint and is investigating it. We are sure the issue will be handled judiciously."

The complaint was signed by State Sen. Sue Shink.

In an interview with FOX 17 Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Dana Nessel warned voters to be cautious of misinformation potentially spreading around the election.

“Just know there are a lot of people out there that are trying to deter people from voting. We've also seen things that are allegedly coming from campaigns saying, you know, ‘Can't wait for you to vote tomorrow.’ Well, don't try to vote tomorrow. The election will be over by tomorrow, you know.”

Most of the polls close at 8 p.m. in Michigan, with some in the Upper Peninsula staying open until 9.

Executive Director Chris Jackson said in a statement Tuesday, "Not only has the MLBC and its members collectively supported expanded voting rights in Michigan but our members have made it clear that any attempt at voter suppression will not be tolerated in any capacity."

FOX 17 has reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office and Rep. Kathy Schmaltz. We will update this story when we hear back.

