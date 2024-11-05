AG Nessel monitoring potential threats from 'foreign actors'

LANSING, Mich. — As voters cast their ballots Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is standing by for any potential issues.

Speaking to FOX 17 just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, she addressed concerns about voter safety and election integrity.

Nessel revealed that her office has been monitoring isolated threats, mostly from “foreign actors,” including Russia, aimed at deterring people from voting.

Nessel explained that these threats often take the form of false reports of active shooters or bombs at polling locations, designed to spread misinformation and alarm voters.

She urged citizens to verify any such claims through credible sources, such as local clerks or the Michigan Department of State, before sharing them on social media.

"We don't want anything to interfere with the voting process," Nessel emphasized. "We want to ensure that people know they can cast their ballots safely and securely until 8 p.m., and if they're in line by 8 p.m., they'll be able to participate."

Nessel assured voters that her office has agents and lawyers deployed across the state to monitor the election and address any issues that may arise. She also warned that individuals attempting to undermine the election process by violating the law would be held accountable.

She also stated that she would be traveling throughout the state on election night, ensuring that everything runs smoothly.

She tells FOX 17 that her office has attorneys and agents ready to respond to any potential emergencies.

Nessel indicated that she does not have a press conference planned for election night, hoping one won't be needed.

