ON THE OTHER SIDE: Republicans react to Emhoff visit to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Republicans react as Mark Cuban and Douglas Emhoff speak on behalf of the Harris/Walz campaign.
Read the full statement here:
“Given Kamala Harris can’t even put together a half-decent answer [gmail.us21.list-manage.com] on what she’d do differently than Sleepy Joe Biden over the last four years, another campaign visit from Doug isn’t going to move the needle for her failing campaign. Michigan will prove itself to be Trump Country when it votes for a return to the peace, prosperity, and stability of the first Trump presidency in November.”
– Team Trump Michigan Communications Director Victoria LaCivita
