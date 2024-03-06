Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Nikki Haley suspending her campaign, per sources

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley gives abortion policy speech
Patrick Semansky / AP
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley gives abortion policy speech
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 07:23:03-05

Former UN Ambassador and governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley is reportedly suspending her campaign for president, sources tell Scripps News.

Haley had vowed to stay in the race through Super Tuesday.

Nikki Haley

The move leaves room for former President Trump to take the Republican nomination and repeat the 2020 race against President Joe Biden.

AMERICA VOTES—LIVE: Super Tuesday Results

She is the first female Republican candidate to win 2 primaries— one in Vermont, the other in the District of Columbia— but those successes weren't enough to earn a significant amount of delegates.

NEXT STEPS: Haley plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

FOX 17 will update this story as confirmed information develops on air, on streaming, and in the FOX 17 App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot