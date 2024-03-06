Nikki Haley suspending her campaign, per sources

Former UN Ambassador and governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley is reportedly suspending her campaign for president, sources tell Scripps News.

Haley had vowed to stay in the race through Super Tuesday.

The move leaves room for former President Trump to take the Republican nomination and repeat the 2020 race against President Joe Biden.

She is the first female Republican candidate to win 2 primaries— one in Vermont, the other in the District of Columbia— but those successes weren't enough to earn a significant amount of delegates.

NEXT STEPS: Haley plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

