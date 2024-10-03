Lt. Gov. Gilchrist reflects on 2024 election cycle

(WXMI) — Democrats in Michigan are responding to Tuesday night’s vice-presidential debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke with FOX 17, saying he isn’t so sure Vance won.

"I think he was slick, you know? I mean, if people want to see if people want slick over substance,” says Gilchrist. “But the people who came to that conclusion weren't actually listening to what he was saying. You know, you can be a slick person who doesn't believe that women should have right to their full reproductive freedom. You could be a slick person who cannot even admit that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.”

Gilchrist adds Walz came off as genuine and empathetic during the debate. With the general election just 34 days away, he says the Democratic Party experienced a rush of energy and excitement when Vice President Kamala Harris was nominated for president. Gilchrist explains that energy should become evident when the votes roll in on Election Night.

"We're seeing that in campaign offices all across the state of Michigan, people coming and wanting to volunteer, and more voters registering at a higher rate, especially more young voters taking advantage of our pre-registration that the voters of Michigan pushed the Legislature to sign into law," says Gilchrist.

Michiganders turned out to vote in record numbers for the 2020 election with 5.5 million voters. Biden won with 2.8 million votes. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won Michigan with 2.2 million votes.

