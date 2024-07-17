Kalamazoo Dems, Republicans and protesters react to Harris visit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Today FOX 17 asked the question: What does Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit mean to Kalamazoo County?

We spoke with both chapters of the local Democratic and Republican parties, as well as protesters outside of the event.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper for about an hour to get into the Air Zoo in Portage, where the VP was set to speak on a panel — if that’s any indication of support for Harris.

WXMI/Julie Dunmire Protesters demonstrate outside a Biden Harris campaign event at the Air Zoo in Portage on July 17, 2024 where Vice President Kamala Harris attended.



Attendees of a Biden Harris campaign event sit lined up in their vehicles to park at the Air Zoo in Portage on July 17, 2024 where Vice President Kamala Harris attended.

Kalamazoo County Democratic Party Chair Justin Mendoza says he’s got a nickname for Kalamazoo.

“When it comes to this administration, we are Kamala-zoo,” Mendoza said.

Kalamazoo County Republican Party Chairwoman Kelly Sackett says it’s not.

“I feel like the Democrats are a bit in desperation mode. What’s so important about Kalamazoo County?”

A small group of folks gathered outside of the event expressed they aren’t happy with the Biden-Harris administration. The group protested the Israel-Hamas war.

“I’m here because I want the Biden administration to stop sending bombs to Israel,” Daniel Smith said. “Unfortunately our administration we voted in, Biden and Harris, they’re not saying anything. They could put an end to the tragic deaths in Gaza tomorrow.”

Harris was in town to discuss reproductive freedom, which Mendoza was happy about.

“Here in Michigan, we had an outpouring of support for Proposal 3 in 2022; that enshrined our constitution reproductive freedom. It’s great to see the administration backing that message and pushing for it at the national level as well,” Mendoza said.

Sackett says she’s been hearing from voters in Kalamazoo County, and the number one issue to them isn’t wars overseas or reproductive rights.

“What I’m hearing from voters in Kalamazoo County is that too many families are living paycheck to paycheck, and scraping to get by, because of Joe Biden’s failed economic agenda,” Sackett said.

Sackett says her office is seeing an influx of people.

“I haven’t seen our office this busy. The momentum has shifted,” Sackett said.

Mendoza says Kalamazoo County is a Democratic stronghold.

“Kalamazoo County is our bluest county in southwest Michigan. It’s critical for us to turn out the vote,” Mendoza said.

In 2020, Kalamazoo County went blue for Biden, who received around 84,000 votes. Trump received around 57,000 votes.

