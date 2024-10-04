Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

REVEALED: Why the heavy police presence at a Saugatuck camp Thursday

JD Vance stays in Saugatuck after Marne visit
JD Vance fishing in Saugatuck.jpg
JD Vance <a href="https://x.com/JDVance">@JDVance</a>
JD Vance fishing in Saugatuck.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Vice Presidential candidate, Senator JD Vance courted voters in Marne Wednesday then fish in Saugatuck Thursday.

FOX 17 was tipped off to a heavy police presence near Pine Trail Camp yesterday— dozens of Allegan COunty Deputies and Michigan State Police Troopers lined the road.

We were told it was for a political escort— but officials couldn't confirm who it was.

Vance escorted by MSP 10.3.24.png

Today, Vance posted pictures to his social media revealing he'd been fishing with his son, Vivek.

The group took out a charter from Holland, and tolled along the Kalamazoo River, catching fish.

Read more on Vance's visit to Michigan here.

FOX 17 EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Vance calls on Democrats to 'tone down the rhetoric'

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot