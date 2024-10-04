REVEALED: Why the heavy police presence at a Saugatuck camp Thursday

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Vice Presidential candidate, Senator JD Vance courted voters in Marne Wednesday then fish in Saugatuck Thursday.

FOX 17 was tipped off to a heavy police presence near Pine Trail Camp yesterday— dozens of Allegan COunty Deputies and Michigan State Police Troopers lined the road.

We were told it was for a political escort— but officials couldn't confirm who it was.

FOX 17

Today, Vance posted pictures to his social media revealing he'd been fishing with his son, Vivek.

The group took out a charter from Holland, and tolled along the Kalamazoo River, catching fish.

Great day fishing the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck with my four year old son Vivek this morning. We always enjoy our visits to Michigan, be back soon! pic.twitter.com/IqfrJ0XElM — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2024

Read more on Vance's visit to Michigan here.

FOX 17 EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Vance calls on Democrats to 'tone down the rhetoric'

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube