JD Vance set to return to West Michigan on Friday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Senator JD Vance is making a return to West Michigan on Friday, just days before election day.

The Republican Vice Presidental nominee is scheduled to speak at RAI Jets in Portage on November 1 around 1 p.m. It will be Vance's 11th visit to Michigan, coming just days after he held a rally south of Holland.

The Ohio Senator is expected to focus on the economic impact of inflation and the lower sales numbers of electric vehicles.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis through the Trump Campaign.

The same day former President Trump will be campaigning in Warren.

