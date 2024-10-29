JD Vance set to hold campaign event south of Holland today

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just a week before election day, West Michigan is hosting yet another campaign event with a member of the Presidential ticket.
JD Vance, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, is set to hold a rally Tuesday just outside Holland.
The Ohio Senator is set to speak around 3:30 p.m.
The rally will be held at HES Equipment. HES stands for Holland Equipment Services. It's website says HES has been family-owned and operated since 1988 and offers sales, rentals, parts, and services for quality construction equipment from Hyundai, Cat, Deere, JCB, and Komatsu.
It will be the second event for Vance in Michigan on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear at a rally near Saginaw earlier in the day.
This marks the tenth trip to Michigan for Vance since he was named a former President Trump's running mate in July.
