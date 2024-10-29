JD Vance set to hold campaign event south of Holland today

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just a week before election day, West Michigan is hosting yet another campaign event with a member of the Presidential ticket.

JD Vance, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, is set to hold a rally Tuesday just outside Holland.

WXMI/Jim Sutton The setting for a campaign rally in Fillmore Township, just south of Holland, MI.

The Ohio Senator is set to speak around 3:30 p.m.

The rally will be held at HES Equipment. HES stands for Holland Equipment Services. It's website says HES has been family-owned and operated since 1988 and offers sales, rentals, parts, and services for quality construction equipment from Hyundai, Cat, Deere, JCB, and Komatsu.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Construction equipment set up ahead of a campaign rally with JD Vance south of Holland.

It will be the second event for Vance in Michigan on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear at a rally near Saginaw earlier in the day.

This marks the tenth trip to Michigan for Vance since he was named a former President Trump's running mate in July.

