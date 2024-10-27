JD Vance returning to West Michigan for rally in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — As early voting begins in Michigan, the political visits by the top of the ticket are picking up.

The latest announcement has come from the Trump-Vance campaign, as Senator JD Vance will visit Holland on Tuesday, October 29.

The rally will be held at HES Equipment. HES stands for Holland Equipment Services. It's website says HES has been family-owned and operated since 1988 and offers sales, rentals, parts, and services for quality construction equipment from Hyundai, Cat, Deere, JCB, and Komatsu.

Doors will open at 12:30 with Vance scheduled to speak at 3:30.

Anyone interested in attending can register for a ticket here.

A release from the Trump campaign said, "JD Vance will encourage all eligible voters to take advantage of the different voting options available—whether by mail, early in-person, or on Election Day—to ensure their voices are heard."

