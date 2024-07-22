'I'm not leaving Michigan': Whitmer denies interest in Vice President nomination

LANSING, Mich. — President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 Election has opened discussions about who should be on the Democratic Party's ticket.

Many Democrats have rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced she will seek the party's presidential nomination, but speculation about who could be her running mate remains rampant.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was among the possible challengers for the presidential nomination, has also been floated as an option for Vice President. When asked Monday, she said she's not interested.

"I'm not planning to go anywhere," Whitmer told FOX 2. "I'm not leaving Michigan. I'm proud to be the governor of Michigan. I have been consistent. I know everyone is always suspicious and asking this question over and over again - I know you're doing your job - I'm not going anywhere."

When asked why it took hours for her to publicly support Harris' presidential bid, Whitmer said she was caught off guard by Biden's announcement.

"I think everyone was surprised by the news yesterday, even though there was a lot of conversation about it. That means co-chairs included. I wanted a minute to check in with my colleagues and let the dust settle and I'm proud to be supporting the Vice President for President," she said.

