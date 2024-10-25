HOW TO FIND WEREWOLF STICKERS: The hunt begins for legendary 'I voted' sticker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early voting starts Saturday in Michigan. The hottest issue this election is finding the coveted werewolf sticker.

Clerks around West Michigan are already getting calls asking if they will have the viral "I Voted" sticker.

When you head to the polls, imagine you're looking for this year’s number one Christmas toy — because that’s how it will be.

Before the polls opened, I went out on a hunt to catch this werewolf. The township clerks have rolls and sheets of stickers following the 2024 "I voted" sticker contest.

"We probably get five calls a day at our office just about this. And I know our locals are also getting a lot of calls," Ottawa County Election Supervisor Katie Bard said. "So we got just under 60,000 stickers."

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office printed off 4 million of these iconic stickers and sent them off to county clerks to distribute them to cities and townships.

Jane Hynous at Brownell Middle School created the design of a werewolf tearing its shirt off with an American flag behind it, and was one of the "I voted" contest winners. John Oliver on Last Week Tonight, the Washington Post, and the New York Times recognized the sticker nationally.

"They're not all werewolves, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that, because there's some great options. I will say one of my other personal favorites is the 'I voted, yay,'" Bard added.

The problem in every roll is the werewolf is every ninth sticker.

"We have a small supply of them," Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp said.

A short print will equal high demand in Grand Rapids.

"So I probably have, like, seven or eight rolls, so ... 1,000 stickers. But they're not all werewolves," Hondorp said. "We're planning on having them during early voting. If you're looking for one of those stickers, you can get those during early voting starting Saturday."

Grand Rapids Early Voting Locations



DeVos Place

Saints Peter and Paul School

Grand Rapids Public University

Ottawa Hills High School

"We thought that would be a way for people to get excited about this new early voting process," Hondorp said.

The Grand Rapids city clerk adds if there’s any left over, he plans to send them to precincts around the city.

"Early voting goes from October 26th through November 3rd in Grand Rapids. It's at those four sites," Hondorp said.

Clerks are already requesting more stickers as we inch closer to Election Day.

