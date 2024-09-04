Watch Now
Gwen Walz makes appearances in Grand Rapids

Erin Hooley/AP
Gwen Walz, wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, cheers during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gwen Walz, the wife of Democratic Vice Presidental Candidate Tim Walz, is making campaign stops in West Michigan.

The Minnesota Governor's spouse is rallying Democratic volunteers before headlining a campaign rally with the Michigan Education Association. Walz was a long-time educator before her husband's political career began.

“Gwen Walz has been a public servant her entire life, striving to help students grow and learn to become the best version of themselves,” said Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party Lavora Barnes.

