Gabby Giffords joins campaign stop for Hillary Scholten urging gun violence reform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten received some in-person support for her re-election bid by one of the nation's best-known advocates against gun violence.

Gabby Giffords, the former Congresswoman from Arizona who was shot in January 2011, appeared with Scholten during a campaign event focused on gun control.

"We are living in challenging times," Giffords said during a short speech. "We are up for the challenge."

"Elections matter," Scholten told the crowd. "I am the first member of the gun violence prevention task force from West Michigan."

Scholten said she wants to create more laws requiring guns to be locked up, ban assault rifles, and create universal background checks for gun purchases.

"We owe it to our kids to vote for a future unmarred by gun violence," said Scholten.

"Change doesn't happen along. Join me. Let's do this together!" Giffords rallied at the end of her speech.

