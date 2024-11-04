Watch Now
FOX 17 airing special on how Michigan could define the 2024 Election

The Michigan Vote: Defining a Nation airs Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
WXMI
WEST MICHIGAN — As we near election day it is evident Michigan has a crucial part to play in the 2024 race for the White House.

Candidates from the two major campaigns, from Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz to former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, have all made multiple stops in the Mitten State.

FOX 17 is taking a deeper look at the importance of Michigan, especially West Michigan, in the 2024 Presidential Election.

The Michigan Vote: Defining a Nation, an election special by FOX 17 will air Monday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the program on FOX 17 plus through the FOX 17 app on your streaming device or connected TV. It will also run on the live stream available through the FOX 17 News mobile app.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

