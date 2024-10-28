Former President Bill Clinton to make campaign stops in West Michigan on Wednesday

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The parade of campaign events will continue in West Michigan through this week, with a former President ready to stump for the current Vice President.

Bill Clinton is scheduled to make several stops along the lakeshore on October 30, supporting Kamala Harris' bid for the White House.

The 42nd President will speak at a Souls to the Polls breakfast in Muskegon Heights on Wednesday morning before rallying volunteers in South Haven and then holding a community conversation in Benton Harbor.

It is not clear if any of Clinton's appearances are open to the public.

His visit will be one of many campaign events in West Michigan and across the state this week.

