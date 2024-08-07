ELECTION RESULTS: Paul Hudson earns GOP nomination for Congress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We now know who the Republican on the November ballot in the race for Michigan’s third congressional district will be.

Decision Desk HQ called the Repubican primary for Paul Hudson. The attorney from Grand Rapids defeated Michael Markey.

Hudson says inflation, immigration, and education are all problems facing the U.S. that he will tackle if elected to the U.S. House.

As the Republican nominee, Hudson will appear on the November ballot for voters in the third congressional district.

District three represents portions of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, including Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Grand Haven.

