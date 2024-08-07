ELECTION RESULTS: Mike Rogers wins U.S. Senate Republican primary

LANSING, Mich. — The Republican Nominee for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat has been set.

Mike Rogers is the projected winner of the Republican primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

The Michigan-native has a long history in public office, serving in the state Senate for 6 years starting in 1995 before a 14 year career in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rogers, who is backed by former President Trump, says in the years since he’s worked in cybersecurity, giving hima deeper understanding of the online threats facing Americans today.

Rogers won the Republican nomination over fellow former Congressman Justin Amash and Sherry O’Donnell.

FOX 17 partners with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information on the outcomes of election races.

Click here to see more election results

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube