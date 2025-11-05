Election Results: Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley holds off challenge from county commissioner

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood voters backed Mayor Stephen Kepley's performance as the city's leader by sending the incumbent to his fourth term in office.

Kepley faced current Kent County Commissioner Monica Sparks to keep his position as mayor and head administrator. FOX 17 called the race in his favor based on unofficial election results.

He was first elected mayor in 2013 after spending 11 years as the city's Director of Engineering and Inspections.

In a previous interview with FOX 17, Kepley said he is proud of his city's diversity and will continue to foster the growth of housing options for the people whom he calls neighbors.

