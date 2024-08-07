ELECTION RESULTS: Hillary Scholten claims Democratic primary in MI 3rd District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The race for the Democratic nomination in West Michigan’s most competitive congressional district is over.

Decision Desk HQ called the Democratic primary in District Three for current U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten. She held off a challenge from Salim Al-Shatel, a Grand Rapids-area real estate agent.

Scholten, the first woman to represent any portion of West Michigan in the U.S. House, was the first Democrat elected to Congress in a district that included a part of Grand Rapids since 1993. Before taking office she worked as an immigration rights lawyer and attorney for the Department of Justice.

District three represents portions of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, including Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Grand Haven.

In an interview with FOX 17, Scholten says her priority for a second term in Congress is to protect the Great Lakes.

To return to Washington, she’ll have to win in November’s general election.

