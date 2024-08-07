ELECTION RESULTS: Elissa Slotkin wins U.S. Senate Democratic primary

LANSING, Mich. — The Democratic Nominee for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat has been set.

Elissa Slotkin is the projected winner of the Democratic primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Over a hundred people filed into the Hotel Saint Regis in downtown Detroit Tuesday evening, all there to support Slotkin's run for a seat in the United States Senate.

"We're certainly feeling the weight of this Senate seat, and we realize, like all big races in Michigan statewide races, it's going to be tight," Rep. Haley Stevens told FOX 17 at Tuesday's campaign party.

"That's why you see Elissa's fund raising prowess, grassroots prowess, an area where she's always shined in terms of getting out the vote, going into neighborhoods."

Rep. Stevens spoke about Slotkin's boots-on-the-ground approach throughout the State, comparing her to Republican Senate hopeful Mike Rogers. "This is a man who has no political home, who doesn't know who he is, who's drastically changed his positions from the time when he was serving in Congress to when he put up his hand to run for US Senate."

She continued, "It seems like he's just riding the Trump train, which is going to be large tax cuts for the corporations and not enough for our teachers and our fire and our police, and so we're going to have to hold them accountable."

The current Representative of Michigan’s 7th District in the U.S. House previously worked as a CIA analyst in the Middle East. She spent three tours in Iraq before working as a member of the national security staff for President George W. Bush and President Barrack Obama.

Slotkin told FOX 17she is running with economic security as her top issue.

Slotkin defeated actor Hill Harper for the Democratic nomination.

FOX 17 partners with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information on the outcomes of election races.

