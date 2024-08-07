ELECTION RESULTS: Bill Huizenga fends off primary challenger in re-election bid

HOLLAND, Mich. — The only Republican congressman from West Michigan facing a primary challenger will get to continue his re-election bid.

U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga has won the GOP primary election in the fourth congressional district, according to Decision Desk HQ. He fended off a challenge from Brendan Muir.

Huizenga says he is running to represent a diversity of concerns in West Michigan; from urban centers in Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor where crime, water quality, and infrastructure issues dominate; to rural areas where the prices of produce, environmental regulations, and the health of the Great Lakes dominate.

As the Republican nominee, Huizenga will face Democratic nominee Jessica Swartz, who ran unopposed, in the November general election.

District four represents all of Allegan and Van Buren counties, plus portions of Berrien, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Ottawa counties, including Benton Harbor, Holland, and Kalamazoo.

