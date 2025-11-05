Election Results: $110 million in bonds approved for Byron Center schools

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Byron Center Public Schools will move forward with a number of infrastructure projects after voters approved a series of bonds.

Based on unofficial election results, the $110 million proposal passed by a majority of voters.

The bonds will fund improvements at a number district buildings, including most elementary schools and the high school plus the construction of a new athletic field complex on the high school campus.

Work on the various projects is expected to run from 2026 through 2030.

