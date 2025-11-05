Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Election Results: $110 million in bonds approved for Byron Center schools

Byron Center High School
The growth in Byron Center continues to happen around the area and in the schools.
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Byron Center Public Schools will move forward with a number of infrastructure projects after voters approved a series of bonds.

Based on unofficial election results, the $110 million proposal passed by a majority of voters.

The bonds will fund improvements at a number district buildings, including most elementary schools and the high school plus the construction of a new athletic field complex on the high school campus.

READ MORE: Byron Center's $110 million bond

Work on the various projects is expected to run from 2026 through 2030.

