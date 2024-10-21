Election deadlines: last day to register online and by mail for Nov. election

If you're a Michigander hoping to register to vote in time to take part in the Nov. 5 general election, it's time to get moving.

Monday, Oct. 21 is the last day you can register to vote online or by mail. You can still register to vote in person up until Election Day. Applications are available online or at clerk's offices.

You can check your voter registration status here.

Other reminders from the Michigan Secretary of State:



If you already have an absentee ballot, you're encouraged to mail it as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. You can also hand-deliver it to your clerk's office or a secure ballot drop box.

Early voting sites open statewide on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Polls are open on election day Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

