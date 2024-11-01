Election 2024: JD Vance back in Michigan, speaks at Portage jet company

PORTAGE, Mich. — With just days left until the election, former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance continue to crisscross Michigan.

The key battleground state saw Donald Trump make last-minute stops in West Michigan in the last few days before the elections in 2016, 2020 and now in 2024.

Trump was in Warren on Friday, while Vance made a stop in Portage, his second trip to the state this week.

Congressman Bill Huizenga spoke to the crowd of about 600 before Vance took the stage.

“Who’s ready to go win an election?” Huizenga asked the crowd. “Guess what? Donald J. Trump and JD Vance are the team to do it.”

In his speech, Vance emphasized the need for change, saying, "We cannot keep doing more of the same and expect different results. We have to take this country in a different direction."

He spent a good portion of his speech Friday contrasting the differences between a Trump/Vance administration and a potential Harris/Walz victory.

“You don't have to listen to her slogans; you don't have to listen to her dishonest rhetoric; you just have to look at what Kamala Harris has done for the last three and a half years,” he said.

“If you're a Michigan auto worker, if you're a Michigan parent, she hasn't done a damn thing for you and that's not going to change if we give her a promotion to the Oval Office.”

Vance promised to tackle high gas prices, and taxes placed on American-made vehicles.

He also spoke about getting rid of electric vehicle mandates in an effort to preserve Michigan auto workers.

Donald Trump will be back in Grand Rapids Monday night.

