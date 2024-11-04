EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: more than 129k cast ballots in Kent, Ottawa counties combined

(WXMI) — Election Day may be Tuesday, Nov. 5, but 3.1 million voters in Michigan have already cast their ballots by either absentee ballot or early in-person voting.

1.98 million absentee ballots have been returned throughout the whole state.

1.2 million Michigan voters cast their ballots early and in-person.

In Kent County, more than 96,000 voters cast early in-person ballots, according to County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

In Ottawa County, more than 33,000 voters cast early in-person ballots, according to County Clerk Justin Roebuck.

“Early voting was a success. We were able to implement early voting successfully, securely, and it was definitely something our voters here in Kent County were wanting to participate in,” Posthumus Lyons said.

“We had a really, really successful run of early voting. It’s super exciting for us to see the work that we have put into this project come to fruition, and actually be used by our voters,” Roebuck said.

FOX 17 reported a few weeks ago, based on the number of early in-person voting so far in both counties, the cost per voter to run the nine days of voting was well over $100 per voter.

Both clerks in Kent and Ottawa counties believe costs per voter will decline significantly as more people voted early in person during the general presidential election than in the previous elections in 2024.

In total, according to the clerks in both Kent and Ottawa counties, at or near 42% of voters have already cast their ballots either by an absentee ballot or by early in-person voting.

Absentee ballots can still be dropped off until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

