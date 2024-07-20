Democratic party buys billboards in Grand Rapids area as Trump holds rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Grand Rapids is set to host the first rally by Donald Trump since he was named the Republican Nominee for President, the other major political party is making an ad buy in West Michigan.

The Democratic National Committee is placing several billboards in the Grand Rapids area starting Saturday, opposing the Trump-Vance Campaign stances on several topics.

Democratic National Committee One of a series of billboards paid for by the Democratic National Committee first displayed in Kent County during Republican Nominee Donald Trump's political rally in June 20, 2024.

The billboards, which will display in both English and Spanish, decry Project 2025, a think-tank report that has ties to former Trump Administration officials.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Stephanie Justice says the billboards are meant to remind voters about the promises the former President has made during his campaign.

In a statement, she writes "Michigan voters know that they have too much to lose if Trump and Vance are in the White House. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are running to make the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share, lower costs, protect Michiganders’ reproductive rights, strengthen Social Security and health care access, and safeguard our democracy."

The Trump-Vance rally is set to kick off Saturday afternoon, exactly one week after an attempt on his life during an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania.

There are seven billboards in total.



One is between 44th Street and 28th Street right between Kentwood and Wyoming as drivers head into downtown Grand Rapids.

Two billboards are along I-96 between Alpine Ave., and Plainfield Ave.

Two billboards are on US-131 just north of I-96 near Alpine Ave., Plainfield Ave., and the Fifth Third Ball Park.

One is just north of the Gun Lake Casino about halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

One is on I-96 just a few minutes from northwest Grand Rapids and Walker.

