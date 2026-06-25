Absentee ballots now available for August 2026 primary election

LANSING, Mich. — The 2026 election season in Michigan officially kicked off today with absentee ballots now available for the August primary.

June 25 marks 40 days until the primary election on August 4. Voters across the state will be asked to decide who will represent their party in November's general election.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot already could receive their ballot by mail as early as today. Those ballots can be mailed, dropped off, or turned in to your local election official.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

On the ballot this year are a U.S. Senate Seat, the Governor, Secretary of State, Michigan Attorney General, and all U.S. Representatives.

Primary ballots can only include votes for one party's candidates, otherwise the ballot will not be counted. For example, if a voter supports a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, they cannot vote on the Democratic candidates in any races on the primary ballot.

Along with absentee voting, Michigan also offers early in-person voting. The mandated early voting period begins July 25 and runs through August 2.

Want more information about voting in Michigan? Read on for details and links to resources:

Register to Vote To register to vote in the next election, you must make one of these deadlines:



Online: 15 days or more before the election



By Mail: envelopes must be postmarked at least 15 days before the election



In-person: applications must be handed into the clerk's office or satellite locations by 8 p.m. on election day



Voters who have moved should update the address on their voter registration. To do this, voters must “re-register” with the new address. Deadlines for voter registration also apply to voters updating their registration. Online voter registration Check your voter registration status

Absentee Voting Voters wishing to cast an absentee ballot may apply for an absentee ballot starting 75 days before an election.



Online application: request must be submitted by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election.



Application by mail: request must be received by local clerk's office by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election.



In-person application: if you are already registered, the application must be turned into the local clerk's office by 4 p.m. the day before the election



In-person application: if you are not registered, you must be in line at the local clerk's office by 8 p.m. on election day. Those voters may register and then fill out an absentee ballot in the clerk's office Apply for an absentee ballot online Find absentee ballot drop-box location Track your absentee/mail-in ballot

Early In-Person Voting In 2022, Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow early in-person voting for all state and federal elections beginning in 2024.



Local clerks must provide 9 consecutive days of early in-person voting starting 2 Saturdays before election day and ending the Sunday before election day.



For the 2026 August Primary, the mandatory early voting period runs from July 25 through August 2.



Communities may offer early in-person voting for an additional 20 days before the mandatory 9 days of early voting.



In-person registration may not be available at early in-person polling location. Find your early polling location Early voting ballot security

In-person Voting Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day



Four counties in the western upper peninsula observe Central Time, meaning those polling locations do not close until 9 a.m. Eastern.



Voters are not required to possess a photo ID to vote in Michigan. Voters without a photo ID may sign an affidavit and will be issued a ballot. Find your polling location View your sample ballot

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