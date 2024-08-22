‘2008 on steroids’: Nessel talks enthusiasm for Harris-Walz campaign at DNC

(WXMI) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel delivered remarks at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night to highlight Kamala Harris’s record of keeping the American people safe.

We spoke with Nessel, who says there is a great deal of enthusiasm for the Harris campaign.

"I would call it 2008 on steroids is really the best way that I can describe what we're seeing there in the arena," says Nessel.

She says people are excited when they learn more about Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz because their policies center on issues relevant to all Americans such as prescription drug prices, affordable housing, reproductive rights and voting rights.

As the state’s attorney general, Nessel is especially passionate about going after price gougers.

“Kamala Harris wants to go after price gougers. Do you know how meaningful that is to me, the state attorney general?” says Nessel. “We're seeing the … exponential rise in the cost of all kinds of products. It doesn't have to be that way. These corporations are making record profits. They can be held accountable. … Price collusion, it's illegal, and we need a federal government that's going to take that very, very seriously."

On Tuesday, former President Trump spoke in Howell, saying there is an ongoing “Kamala crime wave.” However, Nessel says violent crime data by Michigan State Police and the FBI contradict those claims.

