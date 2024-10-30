2 MILLION Michiganders vote early in general election

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Secretary of State’s Office shows that more than 2 million Michiganders have voted with several days left of early voting.

That number is more than a quarter of the state's active registered voters, and officials expect it to rise even further.

"Over 389,000 voted at an in-person early voting site, and more than 1.6 million voters have voted by mail or ballot drop box," the Michigan Secretary of State shared in a press release.

Ottawa County has seen a large turnout of 10,000 voters at its four early polling locations.

"Saw the parking lot was about as full as a Lions game. So it didn't was it too hopeful, but gave it a shot," Garrett Dickey said. *****

Dickey and his wife, Heather, hoped to vote Tuesday at one of Ottawa County's early polling locations. After being in line for more than 15 minutes, they plan to return another day.

"We were just hoping to, you know, come in and get it done so that we didn't have to worry about it next week, Tuesday," Heather Dickey said.

The wait time was displayed like a theme park with a white eraser board at the front entrance.

"We're lucky enough, and we could both go on Tuesday. So we were just trying to get it in before then," Garrett added.

At one point, more than 150 people, including a group of Hope College undergrads, waited in line.

"Nothing crazy, but there was a sign in the beginning of it that prepped us for the line, so it was too long," Kaiya Theune said.

BREAKDOWN: Ottawa County Voter Turnout

TOTAL: 13,137

October 29: 4,113

Southeast Site Georgetown Twp.: 1,336

Southwest Holland: 1,277

Northwest Grand Haven: 790

Northeast Polkton Twp.: 680

"It was just easier to do it now, and going home would have taken more time out of our day," Phoebe Ryan said.

People waited roughly three hours on the first day of early voting at a different location. The Ottawa County Clerk's Office has made adjustments to deal with these large crowds. They explained that they made a few key moves to lower wait times:



Added check-in stations to all four locations.

Calling on a lot of the backup workers.

Brought in backup devices on call for increased numbers.

So many issues are bringing people out to the polls in large numbers.

"Our reproductive rights are something that's very important to us, and having the chance to have a say is very important," Ryan added.

"I was really hoping to just produce my vote towards tax cuts and middle-class

boosting, and then also, of course, as a woman, I just wanted to help preserve my women's rights," Ellie Theune said.

"The border, for one, the economy, and I don't really like communist policies," Dennis Flynn said.

Ottawa County is currently pre-processing absentee ballots. The county has sent out 74,684 absentee ballots. The Clerk's Office explains that 54,875 have returned.

