'13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner rallies West Michigan support for Harris

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Major star power made its way to the mitten Friday. Jennifer Garner made stops in both Grand Rapids and Allendale.

The 13 Going on 30 actress rallied women and young people to get people out to vote.

"Jenna Rink would so have this taken care of. She would be her 13-year-old self, would be knocking on every door," Garner said.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten joined Garner at That Early Bird in Grand Rapids.

The three thanked the several dozen people, mostly women, for getting people out to vote. She added the need to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Women are going to win this election for Kamala Harris, and I think that it's about our bodies. Obviously, it's about so much more. It's about having someone with common sense, with decency," Garner added.

The actress also joined roughly 150 people, mostly students, at Grand Valley State University (GVSU).

"We're all doing this for them. This is their future that we're talking about here. You think that things don't impact you in politics until they do, until you need a government to stand up behind you, to care about your rights," Garner said.

GVSU is a very blue college campus in a very red county.

"The GVSU vote is so important because we are a college campus, and we have such a large demographic here of so many different people," GVSU alumni Hannah Scott Dunaway said.

Harris's campaign has spent significant time getting GVSU students registered to vote in the upcoming election. Senior Benji Johnson, from St. Joe, is a newly registered voter in Ottawa County.

"I had been registered in my hometown, down in St. Joe. ... It was just always inconvenient. They drive all the way home to vote," Johnson said.

The senior is planning to vote on Election Day, which is only a few days away.

"There's such a big divide, and I want to do what I can to drive it in the right direction to, like, protect gay rights and climate change," Johnson added.

Garner added that Harris is the right pick for Michigan.

"We're looking at two very divergent paths for America, and my final pitch would be lean toward democracy, lean toward common sense, lean toward decency. Your vote is your own," Garner said.

