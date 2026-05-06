KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Hopkins school bond election unofficially ended in a tie: 1,091 votes for and 1,091 votes against. It means the measure that would have funded more than $110 million in district improvements failed to pass.

Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said a tie does not mean the measure goes back on the ballot.

"Fortunately we don't see too many ties in elections. However in the event of a tie for a ballot measure or a millage, in that case, the tie does not go to the runner and the measure is defeated," Genetski said.

Hopkins school bond election ends in exact tie, measure does not pass

Hopkins school bond election ends in exact tie, measure does not pass

The bond would have led to the replacement of the middle school, built a performing arts center, and funded other additions to the Hopkins school district.

Retired Hopkins teacher Mark Austin said he has lived in the community since 1968 and never expected to see an outcome like this.

"Never, never in my wildest dreams would I think there'd be a tie," Austin said.

Results are still being canvassed and will not be official until that process is complete, which is expected before the end of the week.

The county clerk's office is also monitoring for any ballots mailed in by military members serving overseas. If received, those votes will be individually tallied.

A recount is an option, but a Hopkins voter would need to petition for one, Genetski told me.

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