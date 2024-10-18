6 Governors stopped at a Grand Rapids coffee shop to talk to voters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the November election less than three weeks away both parties are out trying to get support for their candidates. On Friday the Driving Forward Blue Wall Bus Tour made a stop in Grand Rapids.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with five other democratic governors stopped by the Stray coffee shop on South Division. The bus tour started Monday in Wisconsin with stops in several Midwest cities. The purpose of the tour is to have the governors talk to voters about supporting the Harris/Walz campaign along with other democratic candidates. Talking to people at the café were Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and governors from New York Maryland, and Massachusetts. Governor Whitmer said it is important to remind voters how close this election is going to be and every voice matters.

“We're working we're pulling out all the stops, working really hard to make sure people know that Harris/Walz administration is going to be one that stays focused on growing our economy, creating good paying jobs, protecting fundamental rights, addressing climate change and common sense, gun safety, much like what we delivered here in Michigan.” Said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The tour was also scheduled to make stops in Muskegon and Jackson, and they also joined Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in Riverside Park.

