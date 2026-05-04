What's on the ballot for the May 2026 special election?

Some neighborhoods across West Michigan will hold special elections on May 5, 2026. Here's a list of what proposals, broken down by county, we are tracking ahead of Tuesday.

Calhoun County

Battle Creek neighbors will decide who will serve as mayor and city commissioner for the next four years.

Kalamazoo County

Comstock Public Schools is asking voters to approve a bond that would fund building renovations.

Portage residents will decide to continue the single-hauler waste services the city enacted in 2025, or revert to an open market allowing each neighbor to contract with a trash service individually.

Kalamazoo Who hauls the trash? In Portage, it's on the ballot Julie Dunmire

Kent County

The Village of Sand Lake could formally dissolve, if voters in the village and the surrounding Nelson Township approve the proposal by a two-thirds majority vote. If Sand Lake is disincorporated, the village's land, assets, and debt would be absorbed by Nelson Township.

VIDEO: What happens if Sand Lake is voted out of existence

Here's what happens if the Village of Sand Lake is disincorporated

Meanwhile, Nelson Township neighbors will also vote on a millage to fund the fire department, which the township purchased from Sand Lake when a funding agreement ended in April.

Kent Nelson Township says new fire department depends on millage increase Sam Landstra

Kentwood Public School hopes voters will approve a $125 million bond for several projects, including a new middle school building.

Wyoming Public Schools proposed a non-homestead millage renewal to provide $10.3 million .

Northview Public Schools also put an operating millage on the ballot.

Ottawa County

The Macatawa Area Express (MAX) Transportation Authority is putting an operating millage before voters, asking to renew and increase an expiring millage that would provide roughly a quarter of the authority's operating revenue. Neighbors in the City of Holland and Holland Charter Township will decide on this proposal.

Zeeland Township is asking residents to renew a reduced millage to help pay full-time and paid-on-call firefighters.

Other Races

There are many other school districts that put operating millages on the ballot. We will have results from those races on our results page once results are reported by local clerks.

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