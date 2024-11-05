What to know as you make your way to the polls on Election Day 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Election Day underway, voters are headed to the polls to cast their ballots, and there are several rules people must follow according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

Polls are open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. for all elections. Voters who are in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day have the right to cast their ballot.

Michigan law allows same-day voter registration, meaning that eligible citizens can register and vote up to and on Election Day. Voters may register or update their voter registration in person at their city or township clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters planning to register on Election Day must bring proof of residency with them to their clerk's office.

Additionally, only U.S citizens are eligible to register to vote or cast a ballot in both state and federal elections.

For privacy and security reasons, voters are not allowed to hold up their ballot for a selfie or photos, but are allowed to take photos outside the voting area.

When filling out the ballot, voters may "split" their ticket or vote straight-ticket by selecting the option on the side of their ballot with partisan races.

As a reminder, Michigan has prohibited displaying election-related materials at the polls for decades. This includes clothing, buttons, fliers, pamphlets, and stickers.

For those looking to confirm their polling place, you find the information here.

