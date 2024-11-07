Voters in Olive Township reverse course on library millage in 'second chance' election

ZEELAND, Mich. — A “second chance” election in Olive Township on Tuesday resulted in voters renewing a millage, restoring them full access to the Howard Miller Library in Zeeland.

For the past twelve years, a contract between Olive Township and the City of Zeeland allowed residents to use the library, as the township is without a public library of its own.

During the August primary election, though, voters in Olive Township failed to pass a millage that partially funds the library, leading to the September expiration of the contract.

”It broke my heart to have to tell people, ‘I am so sorry. I cannot give you that same access anymore,’” said Howard Miller Library Director Amanda Hanson.

While the library allowed Olive Township residents to check out books and other physical items as part of a “grace period,” access to electronic resources was denied.

Access to libraries associated with the Lakeland Library Cooperative, of which Howard Miller Library is a part, was also lost.

“A public library is here to serve the public and but we can't do it for free,” Hanson said.

Hanson said she was “surprised” when the millage failed.

“Honestly, it was not on my radar,” she said. “We knew we had a chance if they put it on the ballot again.”

The township thought the same. Months later in November, the millage again appeared on the ballot.

This time — and with twice the turnout — the millage passed.

“[The township] knew that people don't go out to primaries,” Hanson said. “They weren't going to get a big turnout, so they wanted to give them a second chance.”

The director also credits the conversations she and other library staff have had with library patrons.

“A matter of educating people,” Hanson said. “This is what's going to happen if you vote ‘Yes,’ This is what's going to happen if you vote ‘No.’”

When a new contract is signed by both parties and expired library cards are renewed, Olive Township residents will again have full access to the library, likely in December.

“Sometimes libraries get lost shuffle, especially in a presidential election,” Hanson said. “I’m glad that we brought this to the attention of the voters, and that they responded in this way. It's great.”

