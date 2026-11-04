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Voters approve Rockford Public Schools' 18-mill non-homestead operating millage

The millage applies to businesses, commercial properties and second homes — not primary residences — and is expected to generate $9.5 million annually for district operations.
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Daren Bower
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Voters approve Rockford Public Schools' 18-mill non-homestead operating millage
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ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools will keep a major source of operating revenue after voters approved the district's non-homestead millage.

The 18-mill operating millage passed Tuesday. The tax applies to businesses, commercial properties and second homes — not people who own only their primary residence.

Superintendent Steve Matthews said the millage will bring in about $9.5 million per year to help fund daily district operations.

Supporters say that funding helps pay for teachers, programs and services in Rockford classrooms.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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