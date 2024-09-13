Tudor Dixon lays out Trump's key priorities for 2nd term

(WXMI) — FOX 17 spoke with former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon Thursday in light of Democratic nominee for vice president Tim Walz’s visit to Grand Rapids.

Dixon laid out some of former President Donald Trump’s key priorities if he were to be elected for a second term.

“I think, to look back at the first four years that he was in office, he's done great things for entrepreneurs. He's removed a lot of the barriers for people from minorities and women to enter the space of owning their own business, which I think is phenomenal,” says Dixon. “He will work hard to make sure that we bring peace to the Middle East and bring peace to the Israel-Gaza area, but also work on the Ukraine and Russia war as well, to make sure that we end that. You heard him say that he wants that war to be ended.”

Dixon adds Trump will also make closing the Southern border a top priority.

